14-year-old arrested after shooting a man during a basketball game in Alice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the Bordeaux Apartments in Alice on Tuesday night.

The Alice Police Department posted about the shooting to its Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying the boy who was shot was taken to a Corpus Christi hospital via HALO-Flight after being shot in the stomach.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia provided 3NEWS with more information about the incident Wednesday afternoon, saying the dispute

The teens are not being identified because they are minors.

The post states that the weapon was found in a wooded area behind the complex.

The 14-year-old is being held for aggravated assault.