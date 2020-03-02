CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News continues to follow the story of the death of a 7-year Corpus Christi police officer and Army veteran Alan McCollum.

McCollum was hit by an intoxicated driver Friday night while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 358 near Kostoryz.

Responsible for the death of officer McCollum and the injuries of officer Michael Love is 26-year-old Brandon Portillo.

Portillo was charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and driving with a suspended license.

After the crash, Portillo was taken to a local hospital where a blood warrant was obtained and a blood sample taken.

Portillo was arrested and taken to Nueces County Jail, where he remains behind bars.

According to authorities, Portillo is being held with a bond set at $1.5 million, and the crash is still under investigation.

