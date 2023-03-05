15 Sinton ISD students hope to combat medical field shortages through special program

In two years, students like Sinton senior Olivia Hernandez can get up to four certifications.

SINTON, Texas — Around four years ago, Del Mar College partnered with Sinton High School for their health science class.

The class is every day and lasts about an hour-and-a-half. Students there have the opportunity to further their interests in the medical field, and even gain certifications.

Sinton Independent School District students took their phlebotomy certification test this week. 100 percent of them passed, which means they're one step closer to working in the medical field.

"They can go to work in labs, independent labs, they can go to work in hospitals, they can draw blood in the ER or what have you. They're going to be doing vino-puncture under nurse supervision and pathologist," said local LVN and health science instructor Jaqueline Lott.

"EKG technician, phlebotomist, patient care technician and just a few days ago, a medical assistant," she said.

Lott said that the program is set up so students can take every advantage that is presented to them.

"They start with our EKG program for the first semester, then they go into the phlebotomy program the second semester. That's their junior year," she said. "Their senior year, they go on to patient care technician and then they end with medical assistant."

Students get the best of both worlds with lab experience on real-world patients.

"I've learned how to perform an EKG on people in general. Pediatrics, pregnant women," said junior phlebotomy student Taylor Collier.

The program gives students the tools they need to pursue their dreams in the medical field. Hernandez said the program is helping her chase a dream that began at home.

My mom, she really inspired me to do this and she's an LVN too," she said.

Students told 3NEWS that due to the shortage of nurses in the Coastal Bend, they want to come back home and serve the community they call home.

"We're going to be in high demand and we're going to be needed and it's going to work better for us," said junior phlebotomy student Ian Sepulveda.

