Corpus Christi (KIII news) — It was announced Tuesday night that the 2018 Buccaneer Days raised $150,000 in scholarship money.

The Buccaneer Days volunteer and sponsor appreciation party were held at the Barbeque Man Cantina on I-37 where 300 volunteers and 55 sponsors were honored for the year-long effort to put on the annual events.

Johnny Philipello, president, and CEO of the Buc Days commission said it was a record-breaking year.

"This is the first time we've awarded 150,000, but in total, since we started our scholarship giving, we've awarded a million dollars in giving," Philipello said.

Other final numbers include: 21,000 attended the rodeo, almost 44,000 attended the carnival, 120,000 participated in the night parade, and 20,000 people were on hand for the junior parade.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII