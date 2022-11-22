Residents encouraged to take part in 15th annual Food for Life event

The Coastal Bend Food Bank hosted the Coastal Bend Blood Center Tuesday. The partnership does wonders for both their missions and the community as a whole.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is continuing their tradition of partnering with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to keep donations coming in to help those in need.

There are only a few days left in the 15th annual Food For Life event. The Coastal Bend Food Bank hosted the blood center Tuesday. The partnership does wonders for both their missions and the community as a whole.

"We encourage everybody to come out and give back to your community, especially this holiday season," said Ashley Ramirez with the blood center. "You are needed everyday, especially during the holidays.

For every donor that donates blood -- food will be donated to the food bank. The last day of the event is Friday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.