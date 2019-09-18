CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council approved a $1.1 billion budget for this coming year, and fire department officials are excited about that -- it means they get to add 16 firefighters to their ranks.

Corpus Christi Fire Department officials said they welcome the additional manpower because this year alone, they are expecting to spend $2.9 million in overtime to cover their workforce at a shortage.

James Meyer and Aaron Longoria are two of the 34 cadets in the CCFD Fire Academy who hope to graduate in the spring. Both said they made the right decision when choosing a career path.

Deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero said with city council approving the $1.1 billion budget, his department will be able to add 16 firefighters to a new Academy, which starts in January. That means 50 men and women will be part of that training class.

Quintero said the additional manpower will help cut down on the overtime being handed out because of the shortage of firefighters.

While cadets Meyer and Longoria are still going through their academy training, that January class of 50 is already being pre-tested so that they will be ready to hit the ground running at the first of the new year.

