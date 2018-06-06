Detectives are searching Tuesday for whoever is responsible for stealing $16,000 worth of heavy equipment early Saturday morning from a local job site on up River Road.

Police said a dark-colored pick-up truck loaded up two welders and took off.

If you have any information that could help solve this crime, be sure to call police at 361-886-2600.

