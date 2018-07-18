CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEW) — Who's going to win? Boots or Badges?

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is putting area Police and Firefighters against each other once again for their 16th Annual Boots and Badges Blood Donation competition!

This two week donation drive kicked off Sunday July15th and will end on the 28th.

Anyone can donate on behalf of either team. All donors will receive a voucher for two Corpus Christi Hooks tickets.

Winner will receive a trophy and a year of bragging rights.

Visit the CBBC website or Facebook page for more info.

