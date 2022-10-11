16th annual Rockport Film Festival kicks off Thursday

The film festival continues from Friday through Sunday. Single day tickets for screenings are available online for $10.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 16th annual Rockport Film Festival is kicking off Thursday, and features 40 different Indepdnet films from around the globe.

The opening night red carpet event took place Thursday night at the new Rockport Conference Center.

3NEWS was able to speak with Elena Rodriguez with the festival to see just what residents can expect this year.

"This is just really amazing. We've hosted this festival for 16 years, we've had challenges, we lost the local theatre after Harvey. We've made do and been in various different places, and now we have our permanent home," Rodriguez said.

She added that the talent seen at the festival can be found all over the world, and that celebrating the art of cinematography is what it's all about.

"It's really wonderful," Rodriguez said. We've had films from as far as Ukraine and as close as Corpus Christi and Rockport. So here in Rockport at the Rockport Film Festival we really like to showcase everything from far away to close home, and we're really just here to celebrate film and filmmakers."

The film festival continues from Friday through Sunday. Single day tickets for screenings are available online for $10.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.