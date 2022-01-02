$1.7 Million city project aims to prevent trash caught in stormwater runoff from ending up in Corpus Christi Bay

"You've seen the trash. We cannot have that running into our bay. It's terrible, looks terrible, very bad for the environment," Mayor Guajardo told 3 News.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With rain on the way, the issue of trash making it's way through the city's stormwater system and into Corpus Christi Bay remains a topic of discussion.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the City is hoping to better protect the bay with a water quality improvement project. The project is funded through revenue bonds, and is estimated to cost around $1.7 million.

"You've seen the trash. We cannot have that running into our bay. It's terrible, looks terrible, very bad for the environment," Guajardo said.

Back in April the City awarded a design contract to LAN Engineering, tasked with coming up with design solutions for the storm water system to catch the debris before it ends up in Corpus Christi Bay.

Currently, devices are being designed for eight outfalls in the bay. They include locations at the north and south end of Cole Park, Morgan Street, McGee Beach, Water's Edge Park, Kinney Street, John Sartain and Resaca Street.

Roland Mata with the City's Public Works Department believes more advanced collectors can help catch the debris.

"Just did a demo on what they call an inlet protector screen," Mata said. "It acts in a way it doesn't let the curbs get into your catch spaces, more aggressive sweeping to collect those floatables and debris and get them out of the system."

If all goes well with the pilot program, it would lead to the upgrades to the remainder 47 outfalls. Final plans from the consultant will be delivered to the council in March. The council also hopes to award a contract for the work this summer.

