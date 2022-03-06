Check your tickets! Someone won the $17 million Lotto jackpot with a ticket bought in Pearland

The winner of Wednesday night's drawing hasn't come forward yet and they have 180 days to claim their prize.

PEARLAND, Texas — Some lucky Texan is a whole lot richer today and they might not even know it yet!

They bought a winning Lotto Texas® ticket worth $17.75 million after the drawing held on June 1.

It was purchased at the Murphy USA gas station at 3200 Dixie Farm Road in Pearland. The winning numbers were 4-12-13-26-39-54.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase so the winner will receive $11,938,006.94 before taxes.

The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.