FREER, Texas — A human trafficker went to some extraordinary measures to sneak a group of undocumented immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border last week, only to be caught red handed in Freer, Texas.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, it was early in the day Friday, Feb. 7, when K-9 units at the checkpoint west of Freer alerted agents to a flatbed truck hauling bags of cement, along with rows of square tubing on an overhead rack. Upon searching the truck's load, agents made quite a discovery.

A group of 17 undocumented immigrants were laying inside a small compartment hidden within the square tubing. U.S. Border Patrol agents determined that they were in the country illegally from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico.

KIII

The immigrants and the driver of the truck were all turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

