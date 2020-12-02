CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While most 17-year-olds are getting ready to graduate from high school, Ashley Dulce has already finished college at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and is on her way to medical school.

Right now, I'm taking Neurobiology, Biomedical Practicum, functional anatomy, and physics two," Dulce said.

Dulce had a heavy course load for any university student, let alone for one that's only 17-years-old.

"When I was 14, I was ready to start courses at Del Mar," Dulce said.

Dulce had 48 college credits by the time she got her high school diploma. She transferred to TAMUCC when she was 15.

"I made it a point not to tell anyone how old I was. I didn't want any special treatment or handouts or anything I wanted to earn my way just like any other student would," Dulce said.

"She has a bit more maturity in spite of her age than a lot of other students do. She's very well focused," said Dr. Gregory Buck, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Biology and Biomedical Sciences.

A biomedical science major, Dulce dreams of becoming a surgeon.

"I love biochemistry I just thought it was really interesting," Dulce said.

In 2019 Dulce was sitting in on the surgery.

"It was incredible. I mean in the room I told myself I wasn't sure before, which I was sure, but if I wasn't sure before, I am positively certain This is what I wanna do this is where I want to be," Dulce said.

According to Buck, Dulce has a bright future ahead of her.

"I tried to persuade her to go for a Ph.D., but I understand she wants to be a physician, so I've been giving her advice on how to take the MCAT," Buck said.

"I'm feeling okay. I mean, there's always room to improve. I want to do my best. Set high goals for that, but I'm pretty optimistic," Dulce said.

Dulce will take her MCAT in April and graduate shortly after and then apply to medical school.

"I think a lot of my success. I guess A great support system that I formed: my family, My incredible professors. I'm grateful for all of them," Dulce said.

Dulce leaves the following advice for young minds like her own.

"I think it's great to have a goal and work for it. You don't have to know exactly what you wanna do but if you do that's great and go for it. Work for it," Dulce said.

