17-year-old dies after being stabbed during overnight brawl, suspect still at large

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Residents are encouraged to call CCPD with any information regarding the case.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old male was died from his injuries after he was stabbed during an apparent brawl in the 5400 block of Wharton Street in Corpus Christi, Texas.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, when officers arrived at the residence where nine people were reportedly fighting. Two men, ages 17 and 22, were stabbed during the brawl and were transported to a local hospital.

Police said the 17-year-old later died from his injuries.

An initial investigation found that the incident happened due to an ongoing dispute. Police said they believe the suspect knew the two men.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Residents are encouraged to call CCPD with any information regarding the case.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.