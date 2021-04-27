$17.35 million-dollar Rodd Field Rd. project complete

The project, which began in November 2018, expanded Rodd Field Road from two to four lanes with a 30-foot center median.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city announced Tuesday the Bond 2014 Rodd Field Road Project from Saratoga Blvd. to Yorktown Blvd. has been completed.

The $17.35 million-dollar project, which began in November 2018, expanded Rodd Field Road from two to four lanes with a 30-foot center median. The project also included utility improvements, sidewalks, cycle tracks, and new traffic signals at the intersections at Yorktown Boulevard and Brooke Road.

To give drivers time to adjust to the changes, the new traffic signals at Yorktown Blvd. and Airline Rd. (Slough Rd.) and Brooke Rd. will be in flash operation. The signals will be fully operational on Wednesday, April 28.

