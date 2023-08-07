17th annual Beach Soccer Fest kicks off on the sand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An idea that's been alive for almost 20 years, it's called Express Beach Soccer Fest
It's a beach soccer tournament that now has a total of 172 teams signed up this year. The teams come from all over the state, including local ones.
Ages range from 4 up to 40 all having good fun in the sun.
The event expects an estimated 3,000 spectators over two days at McGee beach near downtown Corpus Christi.
Event organizers told 3NEWS that the sand makes the game of soccer so much better.
Delynn Torres is the president of the Express Soccer Club, she spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Our sole purpose is to make sure everyone has a good time, that is the key to it. They get to experiment with all types of kicks, you know doing flips in the sand because it's not as hard as the ground."
For anyone wanting to attend the event, it will start up again at 8 in the morning until 6 in the evening on Sunday 9.
