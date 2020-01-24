CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of students at Moody High School spent part of their school day on the dance floor for the Special Hearts Prom.

The Special Hearts Prom is explicitly designed for special education students who normally wouldn't attend the big dance because of their disability or medical condition.

For the 17th year, the Special Hearts prom gives students like Elija Rios a chance to get dressed up and cut loose on the dance floor.

"Yeah, its very fun," Rios said.

In 2020, Rios has not one but two dance partners by his side -- seniors Marcella Maldonado and Justine Sauceda.

"It's special you get to meet someone you never knew, and get to know them, amazing people, they know how to dance," Maldonado said.

Special Hearts Prom is held every year for special education students who don't normally attend the average prom. 2020's theme was the Phantom of the Opera.

Parents were also invited to share in the moment, and there was even a crowning of a royal court.

Elsa Sanchez was overcome with emotion when she was selected as Prom Queen.

"We went to the line, and I heard Elsa like a memory like a moment," Sanchez said.

Senior Ryan Espinosa was by Sanchez 's side.

"We dressed up really nice, made sure everything was perfect make it a special day for her," Espinosa said.

Espinosa was one of the many seniors who volunteered as escorts as a way to make sure the event was an experience the students won't ever forget.

"It's great to come out here and do something special for these kids that deserve what everybody else deserves," Espinosa said.

"It's important to have them realize that sometimes we have disabilities, but we are very similar, to find that connection, and so I think it helps everyone be a better citizen," assistant principal Cynthia Reyna said.

The Special Hearts Prom was high school experience. The student won't miss out on thanks to everyone who made the event possible.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: