BISHOP, Texas — Traffic had to be delayed Thursday afternoon north of Bishop after an 18 wheeler crashed and caught on fire.

According to the Department of Public Safety, just before 1 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 12 south of Bishop AN 18 wheeler lost control due to wet roads from some light rain.

The driver attempted to stop the vehicle but then lost control, jack-knifed, and crashed into a telephone pole. The 18 wheeler then caught on fire.

No injuries were reported from the accident.

