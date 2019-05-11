CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic was held up for a couple hours Tuesday after an 18-wheeler crashed near SPID and Kostoryz.

It happened just before noon Tuesday. Police said an 18-wheeler sideswiped a vehicle on SPID near the westbound Kostoryz exit and then veered off the expressway and onto the frontage road. The 18-wheeler then crashed into the Ed Hicks used car lot barrier.

Authorities said diesel fuel spilled from the 18-wheeler as a result of the crash, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to clean it up.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital to be checked out but is expected to be okay. Police said he was given a citation for the crash.

