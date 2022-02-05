SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler was seen hanging off a bridge on the city's southwest side early Monday morning.
The accident happened around 3 a.m. on Interstate 35 at New Laredo Highway.
Authorities were working to get the accident cleared; traffic was diverted onto Frontage Road.
The southbound lanes closed as crews work to clean up the crash. No injuries have been reported.
Our KENS 5 crew was at the scene attempting to gather more information from authorities. The front of the truck seemed to have caught on a ledge, which may have prevented the 18-wheeler from falling off the bridge.
Tow trucks were able to pull the 18-wheeler up.
