Local

Crews pull 18-wheeler back onto interstate after it was hanging off bridge in San Antonio

The southbound lanes will remain closed as crews work to clean up the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler was seen hanging off a bridge on the city's southwest side early Monday morning.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. on Interstate 35 at New Laredo Highway.

Authorities were working to get the accident cleared; traffic was diverted onto Frontage Road.

The southbound lanes closed as crews work to clean up the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Our KENS 5 crew was at the scene attempting to gather more information from authorities. The front of the truck seemed to have caught on a ledge, which may have prevented the 18-wheeler from falling off the bridge.

Tow trucks were able to pull the 18-wheeler up.

