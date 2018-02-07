Corpus Christi police were sent to the Nueces Bay Causeway Monday afternoon when a tractor-trailer crashed into two vehicles and ended up going over the center guardrail.

The causeway immediately had to be shut down to a single lane of traffic, backing up motorists all the way to the Harbor Bridge.

"It took the wrecker and the fire department and the police department about two hours to clear the causeway," Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.

According to Brandley, there were no major injuries in the accident and by 1:30 p.m. all the northbound lanes were opened up on the causeway.

