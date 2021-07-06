18 Wheeler spills produce along highway Sunday morning

Police say the driver may have been traveling too fast on the curve and believe that's what caused the truck to roll over.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of Interstate 69 and US 77 had to be closed for several hours Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled over spilling produce across the roadway.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. when the driver of the 18-wheeler was headed northbound on the I-69 flyover towards Interstate 37 when it tipped over spilling the fruits and vegetables all across the lanes of traffic.



Police say the driver may have been traveling too fast on the curve and that's what caused the truck to roll over. 3News told the driver of the truck will be given a citation.

"When you have these flyovers when you have posted speed limits they're there for a reason and you need to slow down so that goes for truck drivers or anybody in general just obey the warning signs they are there for a reason," said Corpus Christi Police Officer Travis Pace.

The highway was finally opened back up around 1:30 p.m. And shutdown of more than five hours. Along with the Corpus Christi Police Department, Nueces County Constables, the Texas DPS and Department of Transportation were on scene to help clear the scene.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.