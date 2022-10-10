18-year-old arrested for Corpus Christi apartment complex murder

Corpus Christi Police found another 18-year-old man dead inside an apartment Monday morning. They later arrested Andrew Lugo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested an 18-year-old man for murder on Monday afternoon, nine hours after another 18-year-old man was found dead inside a Bay Area apartment complex.

Police arrested Andrew Lugo without incident at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Corban Drive and South Port Avenue.

Lugo is now behind bars on a murder charge with his bond set at $500,000.

Police have not yet identified the victim. They found him dead Monday just after 8:30 a.m. inside an apartment at the Midtown Corpus Christi apartment complex. That's at the intersection of McArdle Road and Daly Drive.

Police offered very few details Monday morning about what it called a "death investigation," but said homicide detectives followed up on several leads throughout the day that led to Lugo's arrest.

After his arrest, CCPD officers took Lugo to the main station for questioning and later to the City Detention Center for processing.