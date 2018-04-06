Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 5 a.m. Monday on Highway 59, about one mile north of Beeville, Texas.

Authorities said a 2001 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling north and veered across the center and southbound lanes, striking a large tree with the front left side of his vehicle. The driver, who was identified as 18-year-old David Vasquez of Beeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

