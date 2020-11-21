19 children get a new home on Adoption Day in Tyler

Green Acres Baptist church hosted a National Adoption Day, changing the lives of 15 families who adopted children.

TYLER, Texas — The lives of 15 families have changed forever after gaining new members. Friday morning, 19 children were officially transferred into their new families on Adoption Day in Tyler.

“In November, we celebrate National Adoption Month all throughout the United States, but here in Tyler it’s a special day,” said Lori Sutton-White of the Department of Family and Protective Services. “Fifteen families have come forth and committed to provide safety and permanency for these children for the rest of their lives.”

The event took place in Green Acre Baptist Church’s Student Center. Families came at designated times to stand before a judge via a Zoom call to hear their adoption case. Those who came into the building as foster families exited as forever families.

One family, Christie and Justin Hayes officially added 20-month old Ethan to their family. Even though Ethan had lived with them as his foster family since his birth, the Hayes family wanted to make sure that Ethan had a permanent family that would love him and take care of him.