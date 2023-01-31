19-year-old dead after mobile home fire in Tecolote area, north of Alice

The home was fully engulfed in a matter of minutes, according to a report from the Alice Echo-News

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 19-year-old boy is dead after a mobile home caught on fire Tuesday in the Tecolote area, north of Alice, according to a report from the Alice Echo-News Journal.

Firefighters arrived to the mobile home at the 700 block of County Road 122. The home was fully engulfed in a matter of minutes.

Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas told the Alice-Echo News that one person did not make it out of the home due to medical conditions.

One elderly woman who was inside the home when the fire began, said the fire quickly grew out of control, according to the report.