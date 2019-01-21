CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is offering discounted admission Monday for their Community Day.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. residents can visit the Texas State Aquarium for just $2 per person. Children 2 and under will receive free admission and parking to the Aquarium is included in the cost of entry.

The Aquarium wants to allow the community to experience their exhibits at a discounted rated.

Discounted tickets to the Aquarium are only available on-site and can not be purchased in advance or online.

The regular price of admission at the Aquarium is $35.95.