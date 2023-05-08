2 bodies found inside car in brush near Aransas Pass, sheriff says

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said his office was alerted to a car in the brush off FM 2725. Two bodies were discovered inside, he said.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County officials are investigating after they discovered two bodies in a car that was in the brush near Aransas Pass, Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Rivera said his office was alerted to the car in a brush on FM 2725 near the Moose Lodge between Aransas Pass and Ingleside at around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Officials went to the scene and found the two bodies inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

