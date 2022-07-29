2 brothers arrested in regards to disturbance call in Kingsville

Eventually, Corbin Thompson and his brother Cody Thompson were arrested and taken into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two brothers are in jail Friday night following a disturbance call on 18th Street in Kingsville that resulted in one of the men spitting in an officers face.

The call came in saying a man with a black mask had a gun. Once officers arrived they found a man breaking into a car before he ran off.

The owner of the vehicle then chased the suspect down Huisache Avenue. At one point the suspect started shooting at a residence and then ran into his home.

Eventually, Corbin Thompson and his brother Cody Thompson were arrested and taken into custody. Officers searched the home, finding 28 ounces of marijuana and small bags used to package narcotics.

They did not find the gun they were initially called out for.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.