2 Corpus Christi Astroworld attendees speak on tragic incident in new to be seen documentary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Concertgoers from Corpus Christi who attended last year's deadly Travis Scott Astroworld Festival in Houston are sharing their accounts in a documentary.

The documentary "Concert Crush" is set to be released next month.

Concertgoers Ashley Chapa and Jonathon Espinoza were both in attendance of the festival that claimed the lives of 10 people.

"It was very freighting and terrifying and not what we expected to walk into at all," Chapa said.

Espinoza was grateful that the incident is being documented so that maybe the next concertgoer wont have to experience what he did.

"I'm grateful that somebody has stepped up to catch our stories and words," Espinoza said. "We lost 10 people who can't be here and speak for themselves today. Hoping to shine that light on them, really speak toward what the next couple of years concerts can adjust to make everyone feel safe."

3News was able to speak to filmmaker behind the documentary, as the poster for the film went up at Northside Cinemas in Portland, Texas.

"I can't imagine what the people that were really affected were going through because these people almost got crushed to death, the ones who survived," said film director Charlie Minn. "That is probably worse than any other way to go, when you know its coming and you are being crushed and there is nothing you can do ."

The movie will show April. 20. For more information about the film, click here.

