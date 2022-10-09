2 indicted after Grove City officers injured while trying to make arrest

Abel Martinez, 24, and Deanna Faris, 25, were indicted on multiple charges in an incident on Sept. 29 that left two Grove City Division of Police officers injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman were indicted more than a week after two Grove City police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest late September.

The Grove City Division of Police said two officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road on Sept. 29 when they located 24-year-old Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.

Martinez refused to exit his vehicle and did not follow orders, police said.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, police wrote in the complaint that 25-year-old Deanna Faris put the keys back in the car after one of the officers removed them to prevent Martinez from leaving the scene.

Martinez put the car in reverse while struggling with officers, dragging both between the car and the door. He then drove away in the vehicle with his passengers, Faris and a young girl.

Both officers received lacerations after Martinez struck them with the door and dragged them while escaping. He was later caught by Reynoldsburg police.

Martinez was indicted in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal and obstructing official business.

Faris was also indicted on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal and obstructing official business, according to court records.