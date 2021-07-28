Two dead, three hospitalized after vehicle hydroplanes off the roadway near Benavides

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the vehicle was carrying seven undocumented immigrants. Two fled the scene of the crash.

BENAVIDES, Texas — Two people were killed and three others injured after slick roads caused a vehicle to hydroplane while traveling north on Highway 359 toward Benavides, Texas, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the DPS, the vehicle was carrying a total of seven passengers, all reported to be undocumented immigrants, when it crashed through a fence and overturned multiple times.

Authorities said two of the passengers were killed in the crash. Two others were transported by ambulance to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and one was sent via HALO-Flight to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi with non-life threatening injuries.