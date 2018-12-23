KENEDY COUNTY (Kiii News) — A man and woman were killed in a crash on US-77 Saturday night, according to The Texas Department of Transportation and Safety.

DPS said the single vehicle accident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday night, 11 miles south of the U.S Border Patrol Checkpoint in Kenedy County.

The two individuals were identified as 51-year-old Maria de Jesus Garcia and 51-year-old Francisco Garcia.

According to DPS, the woman who was driving lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go off road and flip over several times.

Officials said the man was not wearing his seat belt during the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Both are from Brownsville, Texas and were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said they are investigating the fatal crash.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII