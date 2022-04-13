2 men dead after working under home, CCPD currently investigating

When emergency crews arrived to the 7000 block of Hathor Drive they located two men who were unconscious and not breathing. Both we’re determined to be deceased.

Corpus Christi firefighters responded to reports of two victims under a house in a trench.

Both men were said to be near the opening of a trench. According to emergency crews, nothing reportedly collapsed on them. Crews did air monitoring to rule out any issues with the air under the house. officials did not find anything significant.

The homeowners son arrived to the scene and reportedly found both of them and called 911. The last time the men were seen was Wednesday morning when they left for work and they were discovered around 5:30 p.m.



Authorities currently have no information regarding how the men died. Firefighters ruled out any issues regarding air quality.

Police are on on scene investigating.

One of the men was completely out of the trench with his head facing the hole, while the other was inside the trench with his head at the exit point with the rest of his body inside the hole.

