CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men were found dead in a home on Corpus Christi's west side just after noon Thursday, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police say around noon they got a call from a shooting on the 1200 block of Elgin.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two dead bodies on the inside.

Dozens of vehicles, including police units, crime scene vans, and medical examiner vehicles have come and gone from the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the cause of death has not been released.

According to police, if they need any additional information from the public, they will keep people updated on their blotter website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: