2 men injured in market shooting on Corpus Christi's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men are in the hospital Friday night following a shooting on the city's westside at a popular neighborhood market after a fight escalated.

Officers were called to An's Market on South Port Avenue and Tarlton Street for a report of a shooting just after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke with one of the men who had been shot. A short term later, the second man arrived at a local hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

Investigators later determined the two men got into a fight at An's Market, which escalated to the shooting.

3NEWS is aware that a second location at Belton and Sarita Street was involved, but at this time, police could not say how the two locations were connected.

This is an ongoing investigation, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

