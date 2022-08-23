2 Moody High School students arrested Monday for drug, weapon possession

Both students have since been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two students from Moody High School were arrested and charged for having a weapon and drugs on campus, according to Kirby Warnke, Police Chief for the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Warnke told 3NEWS Tuesday that staff first alerted CCISD police about one of the students when an officer met with the student in the hallway and he ran away from them.

Extra officers with Corpus Christi police were able to arrest him.

The student was charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and evading arrest on foot. That investigation led to a second student on campus who had a pistol. Both students have since been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.

According to police, the incident was isolated and the investigation is still ongoing.

