Texas Pride: New illuminated flag poles in downtown Corpus Christi

Leaders with the Ed Rachal foundation were behind the installation of two 110 foot flagpoles on top of the two buildings they own.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi had a few roads blocked early on Saturday morning.

It was a safety precaution while two flag poles were set up using a Blackhawk Helicopter. Leaders with the Ed Rachal foundation were behind the installation of two 110 foot flagpoles on top of the two buildings they own. One of those is Frost Bank.

The team said this has been in the works for nearly three years.

"We think it will really put a signature on the buildings and make a statement," CEO of the Ed Rachal Foundation Paul Altheiede said. "We hope the rest of the community enjoys the flags like I anticipate we will.

One flag pole was set on the roof of Frost Bank (802 N Carancahua) and the other was set on the roof of Tower II (555 N Carancahua).

