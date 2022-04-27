2 Robstown children among victims of California man arrested for child pornography

24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis is accused of using social media to groom more than 80 children from across the U.S. into participating in child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A child pornography sting in California has revealed ties in the Coastal Bend as two children who were victims in the crime are from Robstown, Texas.

More than 80 victims were named in the bust, which happened in Sacramento, with some of the victims as young as six years old.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis is accused of using social media to groom children from across the U.S. into participating in child pornography.

"Numerous screen recordings were discovered stored on Davis's digital devices depicting children engaging in sexual acts," the Sheriff's Office said.

Sacramento deputies added that Davis is suspected of generating numerous fictional social media accounts portraying himself as a young girl named "Lizzy".

"After establishing a relationship with the child, Davis would direct them to produce child porn with their siblings and other children known to them," the Sheriff's Office said.

10 of the children identified as victims are from Texas, with two being from Robstown.

"It's happening here," said Sharon Ray, Director of New Life Refuge Ministries. "It doesn't have to be your neighbor. It can be someone as far away as we are finding out, California, that is affecting internationally."

Ray said that making sure the community is educated on the dangers of sex trafficking can make all the difference in their children's lives. Being aware of who your children are talking to online is important as well.

"A lot of them think it's an invasion of their child's privacy, but you need to protect them," Ray said.

With technology bridging the gap between people, Ray said that it is vital for children to know they have an adult they can trust and turn to.

"Whether it's a parent or a friend, a teacher, someone who can be trusted. A safe adult for them," Ray said.

Although 80 victims have been identified, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they are certain there are more out there.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.