2-year-old dies nine days after being shot in the head, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — A toddler just one month shy of reaching her third birthday has passed away after being shot in the head earlier this month on the city's southeast side. Juelz Emily Gonzalez, 2, died late Sunday night, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Juelz had been in the ICU fighting for her life since the incident on February 18 in which she reportedly shot herself with a gun, according to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department. Last Tuesday, her family held a prayer vigil.