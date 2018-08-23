Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A toddler drowned Thursday afternoon at a home on the 3400 block of Brawner Parkway near Caroll Lane.

According to police, the drowning happened just after 1:45 p.m.

The father of the toddler said he lost sight of the two-year-old for only five minutes when he found him face down in the families above ground pool.

Medics rushed the toddler to Driscoll Children's Hospital where he passed away.

Police are still working to determine how the child was able to get into the pool.

