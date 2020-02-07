x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

local

20 nurses sent to Christus Spohn Hospitals to help with influx of coronavirus patients

Spohn is also working with the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council to provide additional resources to support the nursing staff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More nurses are being sent to Christus Spohn Hospitals across the area to help with an influx of coronavirus patients.

A statement sent from the Christus Spohn Health System said 20 more nurses are being sent here from all across the state.

Spohn is also working with the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council to provide additional resources to support the nursing staff.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: