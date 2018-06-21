First Baptist Church in Rockport is hosting 2000 plus volunteers that are set to make their way through Rockport this summer.

Most of the volunteers are teenagers spending a bit of their summer break helping the city recover.

Organizers said groups are traveling to Texas from as far as Massachusetts.

While the groups are in town, they are sent to help homes which suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey.

"It's inspiring it's comforting to know there are people all over the nation that are wanting to come and serve in our community and help us rebuild help us get back to some normalcy in Rockport," pastor Jordan Mims said.

According to Mims, they're averaging 200 volunteers each week.

While the groups are in Rockport, the Baptist Church provides them with food and lodging.

