Corpus Christi PD asks for help to solve 2008 murder case

It has been 14 years to the day since James Quiroz was shot and killed after answering his front door. No one has been arrested for the crime.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 14 years to the day since James Michael Quiroz was shot and killed after he answered his front door to a knock by an unknown person. Homicide detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are asking for the public for any information they may have about the case.

On Sept. 20, 2008, officials were called to the 13000 block of Teague Ln. in the Calallen area after reports of a shooting. Officers found Quiroz with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said.

Witnesses at the scene told police an unknown man knocked on the front door to the home. When Quiroz answered, he was shot, police said.

No one has been arrested for the crime. Detectives are asking for help to identify the person who committed this murder.

If you know who is responsible, or have any additional information about this murder, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online at p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

Crime Stoppers will to keep your identity secret and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you up to $2,500 dollars in cash.

