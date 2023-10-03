$200K in renovations coming to Diaz Park in Robstown

Robstown City Administrator Beatriz Charo said that the pool holds a sentimental spot in her heart.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Robstown is revamping its largest park and the city's only public pool.

Construction is already underway at Diaz Park and Pool. The spot has been a staple in the community for decades.

Although Robstown's youngest residents won't be able to utilize the park's pool for Spring Break, the construction happening now will pave the way for the community to enjoy a new space for many more spring breaks to come.

Robstown City Administrator Beatriz Charo said that the pool holds a sentimental spot in her heart.

"I remember coming here as a kid, taking swimming lessons, jumping off the diving board. Having that activity to do in the summer, riding our bikes in the park, coming to the pool, it's exciting," she said.

The deck of the pool is currently covered in rubble. Charo said that this is the first time the pool has received any noticeable attention.

"In the seventeen years that I have been with the City of Robstown, I have not seen improvements like this to the pool," she said.

Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez said that he learned fundamental skills at Diaz Park and Pool.

"I remember going to high school here and used to come to swimming lessons here at the pool," he said.

Gomez told 3NEWS that the pool's proximity to neighboring cities makes it a popular destination.

"Western Nueces County comes here. For example, from Banquete, Agua Dulce, these people don't have access to pools so they come here for that," he said.

Nueces County Precinct 3 Commissioner John Marez said that the $200,000 pool and park renovations will leave a lasting impact on surrounding communities.

"This was something that they had a grander vision in and I'm just thankful we could do our part," he said.

The City of Robstown along with Nueces County are each giving $100,000 toward the project. Marez said that the key for the project is creating a sense of partnership.

"Taxpayers are looking for cooperation, not looking for barricades, working together or excuses. And so definitely, just wanted to help make sure that this federal funding that we receive is gonna be used in partnership," he said.

Gomez said that he wants the park to be a symbol in the Robstown community for many more years to come.

"It's our biggest park in the city to begin with, so it's very important that we get a lot of use from it. A lot of people use it a lot. So it's very important that we have it in the best condition that we can," he said.

