CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — January 22, 2020, marks the third anniversary since a young man was shot and killed as he drove along Interstate 37.

The murder of 25-year-old Andre Fuqua has yet to be solved. There has been little information discovered regarding a motive or who is responsible for his death.

Fuqua was an avid runner and graduated from Flour Bluff High School.

According to police, Fuqua's vehicle had been found flipped over along the side of Interstate 37 near Violet Road.

A closer look revealed Fuqua's vehicle had numerous bullet holes, and he had been shot several times.

Police continue to ask for the public's help in solving the crime.

If you have any information, call the Corpus Christi Police Department Investigation Division at 361-886-2840.

