Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The 2018 Texas General Land Office Adopt-a-Beach Fall Cleanup is being impacted by the weather approaching the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Thursday that the event has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 6. You can still register to participate online.

Volunteers will begin picking up trash and other debris from area beaches starting at 9 a.m. that day.

