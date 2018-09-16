Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — On Sunday, the American Bank Center was filled with vendors of all kinds competing to be the best in their category.

This event was put on by the Caller Times for residents to select their favorite business in 11 different categories.

The categories are automotive/recreational, community, entertainment, financial, food, health/fitness, media, pet care, restaurant and retail.

Not only did the event showcase businesses, but talent as well.

Actor, Jon Seda, was in attendance and best known in the coastal bend as the actor who played Chris Perez in the movie "Selena."

Jeremy "Lil Heathen" Stephens, UFC fighter and Mixed Martial Artist was also at the event to do a meet and greet.

The winners of Best of the Best will be announced in December.

