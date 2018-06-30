The 2018 Corpus Christi Fire Truck Pull is a fundraiser event hosted by the Special Olympics Texas.

Volunteers formed teams of 12 to pull a fire truck that weighed 55,000 pounds.

The objective was to see how fast the teams could move the truck.

The team who won was deemed Fire Truck Pull Challenge Champions.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII