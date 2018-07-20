Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Some Coastal Bend leaders are in Pheonix, Arizona, Thursday night attending the 89th annual LULAC National Convention.

Every year more than 15,000 participants from across the U.S. attend the convention including top leaders in government business and the Latino community.

In 2018 Dr. Nancy Vera, president of Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers, attended and represented AFT on a national level at the LULAC convention.

AFT discussed different issues prevalent from kindergarten to 12 grade much of it is about immigration and the impact of immigration on school systems.

"Some students are fearful to go into the classroom room and to get an education because they're fearful of getting deported and fearful that their parents will get deported," Vera said. "There's fear that teachers might be the ones to call ICE or to call somebody to come and pick up undocumented students."

Vera explains that the classroom should be a haven for students and that no child should be intimidated.

"Doing nothing but criminalizing our community, that's leading to higher levels of chronic stress in our Latino community, and our immigrant community was seeing our kids and families continuing to live in fear. We need to be able to stand together and united to make sure we are challenging that narrative demonizing our communities," said Cesar Moreno Perez, associate director for human rights & relations.

According to the AFT they developed a guide for teachers called the "Immigrant youth guide for school support staff and teachers" which gives them tons of ways to create a welcoming school environment.

Friday is the last day of the convention, and then on Saturday they will elect the new president for the national LULAC and pass resolutions for stances on issues.

